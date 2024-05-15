New ‘House of the Dragon’ trailer brings in the Targaryen civil war

Warner Bros unveiled a new trailer for "House of the Dragon" season 2 yesterday, tantalising fans with glimpses of the war-heavy storyline in the "Game of Thrones" prequel series. The trailer showcases scenes of dragon fire amidst feuding factions, underscoring the imminent civil war threatening House Targaryen's dynasty and the battle for the Iron Throne. The eight-episode season is set to premiere on June 16.

The latest trailer offers the conflict between Rhaenyra Targaryen and the king's eldest son, Aegon. Drawing from George R R Martin's novel "Fire & Blood", the upcoming season sets the stage for "A Dance with Dragons" book's storyline. This narrative arc depicts a fierce internal struggle within the Targaryen family as they vie for power and supremacy.

The trailer sets the stage for the Targaryen civil war, with King Aegon II seizing Rhaenyra's throne. The Blacks, led by Rhaenyra and Daemon, strategize an invasion of King's Landing to reclaim the Iron Throne, while the Greens, loyal to Aegon, prepare for defense. The trailer showcases numerous scenes of fiery battles and political maneuvering, along with what appears to be a visit to the Wall.

HBO's popular "Game of Thrones" spin-off, "House of the Dragon" season 2, is scheduled to premiere in June. The upcoming season will further explore the saga of the Targaryen dynasty, unfolding nearly 200 years prior to the events depicted in "Game of Thrones".

Returning cast members include Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham. New additions to the series are Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, and Simon Russell Beale.

The first season of "House of the Dragon" premiered in August 2022 and was renewed for a second season after achieving record-breaking ratings for HBO.