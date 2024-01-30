Young Rhaenyra Targaryen to turn into Supergirl

DC Studios has selected Milly Alcock, known for her role as young Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's "House of the Dragon," to portray Supergirl in the upcoming film "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow." The movie is part of the new DC Universe led by James Gunn and Peter Safran, adapted from the DC comics run by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

Although the project currently lacks a director, Ana Nogueira, known for "The Vampire Diaries," was appointed to write the screenplay in November. James Gunn, confirming Alcock's casting on Instagram, has not disclosed the superhero debut date. Speculations arise that Supergirl may first appear alongside Superman in "Superman: Legacy" before embarking on her individual storyline.

Alcock, hailing from Australia, initiated her acting journey on Aussie TV as a teenager and gained prominence in her breakout role as the young Targaryen princess in the first season of "House of the Dragon." Supergirl, alias Kara Zor-El, has been portrayed by Melissa Benoist in the "Supergirl" series and by Sasha Calle in the 2023 film "The Flash."

James Gunn emphasises a fresh start for the new DC Universe, departing from the previous cinematic iteration. In the 2022 comic run of "Woman of Tomorrow," Kara's backstory differs, growing up on Krypton until witnessing its destruction at 14, providing a unique twist to the character. Gunn described this Supergirl as "much more hardcore" than the traditional portrayal.