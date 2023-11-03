HBO updates on return of its popular shows and projects

During a press event in New York, HBO head Casey Bloys recently revealed that several HBO projects have been pushed back to 2025. This includes the third seasons of "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus" and HBO's prequel series based on Stephen King's novel "It", titled "Welcome to Derry". The second season of "The Last of Us" is expected to begin production in the Spring of 2024, with a likely release date in 2025 – pending upon the resolution of an actors' strike.

"House of the Dragon", the highly anticipated "Game of Thrones" prequel, is set to return in early summer 2024 with its second season. The new season will consist of eight episodes (down from the first season's ten). The show is in post-production, and a first trailer has been showcased to select reporters, but its contents are under embargo.

HBO's next Thrones prequel, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight", is hopeful about beginning shooting in the Spring. While no cast announcements have been made due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, it's apparent that HBO has potential cast members in mind for the project. This series is based on George R R Martin's popular Dunk and Egg novellas, set approximately a century before the events of the main novels.

Bloys also commented on the recent Rolling Stone article that revealed his use of fake Twitter profiles to engage in online arguments with television critics in 2020 and 2021.

"I'm home working from home, spending an unhealthy amount of time scrolling through Twitter, and I came up with a very, very dumb idea to vent my frustration," the executive said.

"Obviously, six tweets over a year and a half is not very effective. But I do apologise to the people who were mentioned in the leaked email, and texts. Nobody wants to be part of a story that they had nothing to do it. But also, as many of you know, I have progressed over the past couple of years about using DM so now when I take issue with a review or something I see, I DM many of you and many of you are gracious enough to engage with me back and forth," he added.