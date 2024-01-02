HBO set to develop 3 animated ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoffs

Renowned author George R.R. Martin recently revealed exciting developments for "Game of Thrones" fans, announcing three animated projects set within the universe of "A Song of Ice & Fire" currently in various stages of development with HBO.

In his latest blog post, the 75-year-old writer expressed admiration for Netflix's animated series "Blue Eye Samurai" before delving into updates about the forthcoming shows.

"HBO and I have our animated projects set in the world of 'A Song of Ice & Fire'. None have received the green light yet, but progress is being made, and we're approaching the next phase with a couple of them," shared Martin, disclosing that initially, four ideas were explored for animated series, with two presently on hold.

While the specifics of the two active spinoff projects remain undisclosed, Martin hinted at the third show's development, stating, "Work on the other two animated projects continues apace, however... and meanwhile, we have moved 'Nine Voyages', our series about the legendary voyages of the Sea Snake, over from live-action to animation. A move I support fully."

Martin highlighted the switch to animation for "Nine Voyages", citing potential budgetary challenges for a live-action adaptation, given that a significant portion of the story occurs at sea.

"Currently, three animated projects are in progress... Whether any of them will reach audiences remains uncertain. Hollywood is unpredictable. However, if they do come to fruition, I aspire for their quality to match the beauty and intensity of 'Blue Eye Samurai'. We will undoubtedly give it our best shot," Martin affirmed.

Martin's "Game of Thrones" book series served as the foundation for HBO's immensely popular eight-season show. He's also at the helm of "House of the Dragon", a series set 200 years prior to the "Game of Thrones" narrative.

The eagerly anticipated second season of "House of the Dragon" is slated to premiere this upcoming summer.