Disney's ‘Coco’ voice actor Ana Ofelia Murguía dies aged 90

Ana Ofelia Murguía, the esteemed Mexican actress known for lending her voice to Mama Coco in the Oscar-winning Disney Pixar animation "Coco", passed away at the age of 90 on December 31.

She portrayed the role of the great-grandmother to a Mexican boy who sets on a journey through the Land of the Dead, unraveling family secrets as he aspired to be a musician.

Mexico's National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature emphasised that Ana Ofelia Murguía's career was "vital for the performing arts of Mexico."

A particularly poignant moment in "Coco" is the scene where Mama Coco and her great-grandson Miguel share a touching rendition of the song "Remember Me".

Born in Mexico in 1933, Murguía was honoured with a special lifetime achievement Golden Ariel Award in 2011 during a ceremony recognising outstanding contributions to the Mexican cinema industry.

This prestigious accolade, celebrating her illustrious career spanning over 40 years in stage, film, and television, was shared with director and writer Jorge Fons.

Additionally, she secured the title of Best Supporting Actress at the Ariel Awards in 1979, 1986, and 1996 for notable performances in films like 1994's "La Reina de la Noche" (The Queen of the Night). The movie depicted a female cabaret artiste reconstructing her career in Mexico after departing Berlin following an incident with the Nazis.