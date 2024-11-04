Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Mon Nov 4, 2024 01:00 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 4, 2024 01:07 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Disney to form new business unit dedicated to AI: report

Tech & Startup Desk
Mon Nov 4, 2024 01:00 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 4, 2024 01:07 PM
Disney unit
Disney’s approach with this business unit is to coordinate AI and XR projects across various divisions without centralising them, says the report. Image (for illustrative purpose): Brian McGowan/Unsplash

Disney is stepping up its AI efforts with the creation of the 'Office of Technology Enablement', a new business unit to drive tech integration across its film, TV, and theme park divisions, according to a Reuters report. 

As per an official memo seen by Reuters, the new office will be helmed by Jamie Voris, Disney's former film studio CTO, known for his work on Disney's app for Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset. Voris will now report directly to Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman, who emphasised the strategic importance of AI in the memo. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"The pace and scope of the advances in AI and XR (extended reality) are profound and will continue to impact consumer experiences, creative endeavours, and our businesses for years to come," Bergman wrote in the memo, as reported by Reuters.

Disney's approach with this business unit is to coordinate AI and XR projects across various divisions without centralising them, says the report. The Office of Technology Enablement will launch with a core team and is expected to expand to approximately 100 employees, which will guide the aforementioned AI integration.

Beyond AI, Disney has been strengthening its efforts in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR), further states Reuters. These immersive technologies are increasingly central to Disney's content and park experiences, and the company has been developing expertise across its units to make use of these tools, the report says. 

Disney's latest moves come amid an industry-wide surge in interest in AR/VR headsets, with sales totalling 1.7 million units this year. While Meta currently leads the AR/VR market, competitors like Apple, Sony, and ByteDance are beginning to catch up, fueling demand and innovation in the field.

Related topic:
DisneyWalt Disney Co.AI
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to Join ‘Freaky Friday 2’ with original leads

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to Join ‘Freaky Friday 2’ with original leads

4m ago

Southeast Asia emerges as global data centre hot spot as AI usage rises

2w ago
Samsung office

Samsung apologises for delayed AI chip production

3w ago
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan to reprise their roles in 'Freaky Friday 2'

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan to reprise their roles in 'Freaky Friday 2'

7m ago

Google Maps to get new AI-based features

1d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রশিক্ষণে শৃঙ্খলা ভঙ্গ: সারদায় আরও ৫৮ ক্যাডেট এসআইকে অব্যাহতি

এর আগে একই ব্যাচের ২৫২ জন শিক্ষানবিশ এসআইকে অব্যাহতি দেওয়া হয়।

২০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

২ পর্বে ইজতেমা, শুরু ৩১ জানুয়ারি

এইমাত্র