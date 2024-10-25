BTS’ Jin delivers retro rockabilly feel with 'I’ll Be There'

Today, BTS member Jin has released a new song in anticipation of his solo album, "Happy". The lively track, called "I'll Be There", is a tribute to the rockabilly style, blending elements of rock and country music.

A press release published by Rolling Stone states, "The track conveys a sincere message, aiming to uplift those who feel downhearted and alone by delivering joy through Jin's playful yet straightforward style. Jin participated in the production of the track alongside American singer-songwriter MAX, achieving another level of artistic growth."

Jin also released a music video that enhances his rock star persona. In the video, he and his band perform outdoors as a crowd of fans rushes towards them, eventually turning the parking lot into a lively party scene.

Jin's first solo album, "Happy", is set to release on November 15, featuring six tracks. According to a press release, the album "explores Jin's journey to discover true happiness." It adds, "Throughout the album, Jin candidly and wholeheartedly shares a range of emotions such as love, excitement, and courage—essential ingredients to reaching true happiness."

"Happy" includes production and songwriting by Gary Barlow from the pop group Take That, who contributed to the track "Running Wild". Taka and Toru from the renowned Japanese rock band One OK Rock collaborated on the song "Falling". The album also features contributions from Jacob Attwooll, Pdogg, Ghstloop, Evan, Arcades, Matt Attard, Joshua Thompson, and others.

In contrast to his fellow BTS members, Jin has not yet released a complete solo album, although he has put out various solo tracks over the years. In December 2021, he released a brief song titled "Super Tuna," but the full version only became available recently. Before joining the military in 2022, Jin released "The Astronaut", a track co-written with Coldplay. This month, he unveiled a new and longer version of his popular song "Super Tuna".