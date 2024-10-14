BTS star Jin announces solo return with new album

BTS member Jin is set to make his highly anticipated return to the solo music scene with a new album. This will be his first solo project since completing his mandatory military service earlier in 2024.

BTS' management confirmed the news, stating, "Further details will be shared once finalised."

Jin finished his military service in South Korea in June of this year.

On Monday, reports surfaced suggesting that Jin's solo album is slated for release in November. Following this, BTS' agency, BigHit Music, issued a statement through Soompi, saying, "Jin is currently preparing a new album with plans for a November release. More detailed information will be provided once finalised."

Fans have already expressed their excitement for Jin's return. One fan shared, "I've been eagerly waiting for Jin's solo album. With the rest of BTS occupied in Korea, this is the perfect opportunity for him to showcase his individual talent and creativity. It's a big milestone for both him and the ARMY."

Another fan commented, "November feels so far away!" Meanwhile, a tweet added, "Exciting news for Jin fans! His solo album is coming in November, and expectations are through the roof. Can't wait to see what he delivers!"

In a live Weverse session last month, Jin offered some updates on his upcoming album. "I finished recording a while ago, and the mixing and mastering were done a few weeks back," he shared. "I could play it now, but wouldn't it be better to wait for the full release? The songs are great, so I listen to them every now and then."

During the session, Jin also revealed that he recently filmed a Netflix variety show, saying, "I'm not sure how well I did, but I spent about 10 days on the shoot."