Jennie's 'Mantra' takes over iTunes charts worldwide
Photo: Collected

Jennie has crafted and very recently dropped the perfect anthem for pretty girls everywhere. The Blackpink sensation released her latest solo single, "Mantra", on Thursday (October 10).

As per Soompi, the single instantly soared to the top of iTunes charts in multiple countries worldwide upon its release. By this morning, "Mantra" had reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 47 regions, including the United States, Brazil, Singapore, Mexico, and the Philippines. Remarkably, "Mantra" is the sole track by a female K-pop solo artiste to have claimed the No. 1 spot on the US iTunes Top Songs chart in 2024 so far.

In the energetic, anthem-like chorus, Jennie delivers her vocals with a danceable vibe. In both the promotional photos and the accompanying music video, the 28-year-old singer is featured surrounded by a collection of luxury convertibles and sports cars.

Jennie has experienced a remarkable few years. Along with releasing highly anticipated solo music, she made her acting debut in 2023 in the HBO drama series The Idol and was honoured as an honorary Member of the Order of the British Empire. In March 2024, she joined forces with Brockhampton's Matt Champion for a fresh collaboration titled "Slow Motion."

Last December, Jennie revealed that she was launching her own label and company named OA. "Hi, this is Jennie. This year has been full of achievements, and I'm incredibly grateful for all the love I've received," the K-pop star shared on her Instagram Story. 

"I'm also excited for what's ahead as I embark on my solo journey in 2024 with a company I've founded called OA. Please give lots of support to my new beginning with OA, as well as to Blackpink. Thank you," she had conveyed.

