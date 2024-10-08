BTS RM's first documentary premieres at Busan

RM's much-anticipated documentary, "RM: Right People, Wrong Person," made its grand debut at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival.

This cinematic piece, a creative reflection of his second solo album of the same name, graced the festival's stage on the serene evening of October 7, KST. The album, which first saw the light of day on May 24 this year, was soon followed by the evocative release of Muse in July, capturing hearts anew.

RM's solo journey, however, began even earlier, with the soulful Indigo in 2020—a poignant milestone that set the stage for his artistic evolution.

The rapper's debut documentary premiered in the Open Cinema section of the 29th Busan International Film Festival, held at the outdoor theatre of the Busan Cinema Center.

This screening marked the first time a K-pop documentary had been invited to the Open Cinema section of the festival. The film received high praise from BIFF, which described it as "an album-making documentary and a uniquely special journal of youth."

Despite heavy rain disrupting the festival, fans and audiences remained undeterred, attending the outdoor theatre premiere to show their support for RM. Before the screening, the film's director, Lee Seok Joon, assistant director, Im Soo Bin, music director Junkyard (JNKYRD), and contributors to RM's album, including Balming Tiger's San Yawn and Jang Se Hun, took to the stage to greet the excited crowd.

The energy of RM's fans and the audience reached its peak when the Indigo singer first appeared on screen. In the video, RM shared, "This documentary reveals the raw, human side of Kim Nam Joon." He continued, "Our perception of what's 'Right' and 'Wrong' shifts constantly. Through this journey, I've come to see myself as one of the 'Right' people."

The documentary centres on RM's eight-month journey in crafting the album, showcasing him both as the leader of BTS and a solo artist. It highlights his genuine emotions and personal moments, offering an intimate glimpse into his life. Following its successful premiere at BIFF, the film is set for a worldwide release in December, allowing a global audience to experience it.