Blackpink to reunite with new track after three-year break

Global K-pop sensation Blackpink is set to make a comeback with a new song, to be unveiled during their upcoming concert in Goyang on July 5 (KST), marking the start of their much-anticipated Deadline World Tour.

On Monday, the group's agency, YG Entertainment, confirmed the release, stating, "There were many discussions about how to release this new song. We decided to debut it first at the Goyang concert, which holds significance as the starting point of the Deadline tour, where we will reunite with our fans."

The all-female quartet — Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo — last appeared together in the music video of their 2022 hit single "Shut Down", which topped the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Their last group concert took place on September 17, 2023, at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome, marking the end of their Born Pink tour, which spanned 66 shows across 22 countries.

The Deadline World Tour will include 31 shows in 16 cities, with stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, London, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Singapore, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, the members have been active in their solo pursuits. Rosé made history as the first female solo artiste to win a Bonsang at the Seoul Music Awards and also took home the World Best Artist Award for her album Rosie.

She released singles including "APT" (featuring Bruno Mars), "Number One Girl", and "Toxic Till The End".

Lisa recently released the single "When I'm With You", featuring Tyla.

Jennie unveiled the first music video from her project "Ruby" on March 7, under her own label Oddatelier.

Jisoo made her solo debut with the music video "Amortage", released on February 14 under Blissoo. She also stars in Prime Video's horror-comedy series "Newtopia", and will appear in the upcoming Netflix romantic drama "Boyfriend On Demand", opposite Seo In-guk.