Jennie of BLACKPINK officially announces her label, OA

BLACKPINK's Jennie has now ventured into the realm of personal labels. The singer has finally unveiled her much-awaited debut with a label named OA. This development follows closely on the heels of the K-pop group's recent renewal of their exclusive contract with YG Entertainment. Despite this, uncertainties persist regarding the details of their individual contracts.

On her social media platform, the "You & Me" singer has put to rest all speculations by confirming her entry into the label business. In a post, she expressed gratitude for the accomplishments of the past year and the love she has received. Furthermore, she shared her excitement about embarking on a solo journey in 2024 with her newly established company called OA. She urged fans to show support for both her new venture with OA and, of course, BLACKPINK.

For several months, there were persistent headlines suggesting that all members of BLACKPINK, including Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo, were considering establishing their respective agencies after the expiration of their contracts with YG earlier this year. However, following the indication of an ongoing partnership with their initial agency, a report emerged on December 23 that Kim Jennie has indeed inaugurated her label, named OA. The specific objectives or purposes of the company have not been disclosed as of yet.

The official introduction on the OA website states, "OA, which stands for ODDATELIER, is a space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected. It is a label founded by artist Jennie in November 2023."

Following a sudden surge in traffic, the website experienced a server crash. While Jennie has not officially verified the news, multiple K-media outlets have reported that she established her personal label in November. Intriguingly, the website not only listed Jennie but also recognised her dog KUMA as an artiste.

Following the online revelation of her label, the girl band member delighted fans with a special Christmas gift – a cover of Zion.T's "Snow" and Sia's "Snowman." Posting on her Instagram, the Pink Venom artist wrote, "I prepared two winter songs that I like. I hope you all have a warm end of the year. Merry Christmas." She further shared a heartfelt video from the recording studio, presenting a wonderful Christmas surprise for her fans.