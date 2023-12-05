Blackpink becomes first K-pop act to attain 1.9 billion YouTube views

Blackpink, the renowned K-pop girl group, has reaffirmed its international acclaim with yet another remarkable achievement on YouTube. On December 4, the music video for "Kill This Love" surpassed 1.9 billion views, marking it the second K-pop group music video and the third overall in the K-pop genre to reach such a significant landmark.

"Kill This Love" serves as the title track for Blackpink's second EP, released on April 5, 2019, with the same title. This commanding anthem conveys the resolve to terminate a toxic relationship. The accompanying music video showcases striking visuals, and energetic choreography, and incorporates diverse themes including ancient Egypt, a theft, and a car crash.

Upon its release, the music video garnered significant attention, shattering several records. Within the first 24 hours, it became the most-viewed YouTube video, amassing 56.7 million views. Additionally, it achieved the feat of reaching 100 million views in an astonishing 2 days and 14 hours, making it the fastest video to do so. Furthermore, "Kill This Love" claimed the title of the most-liked music video by a girl group, surpassing another Blackpink hit, "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du".

"Kill This Love" is not the sole Blackpink music video to attain tremendous success on YouTube. The group's debut song, "Boombayah", made history in November 2020 by becoming the first K-pop debut music video to surpass 1 billion views.

In addition to "Boombayah" and "Kill This Love", Blackpink's other songs, including "As If It's Your Last", "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du", and "How You Like That", have each surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. This accomplishment solidifies Blackpink's unique status as the only K-pop group with five music videos in the billion-view club. Notably, "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" reached the remarkable milestone of 1.9 billion views in October 2021, securing its position as the first K-pop group music video to achieve this feat.

Blackpink has earned widespread accolades for its musical achievements and cultural impact. Amongst the many accomplishments are multiple wins at prestigious events such as the Golden Disc Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards.

Pioneering several firsts, the members became the first female K-pop artistes to grace the cover of Billboard magazine, the initial K-pop girl group to receive certification from the RIAA, the first female K-pop group to secure a VMA win, and the first Asian act to headline Coachella in 2019. Further solidifying their influence, they were named Time's 2020 Entertainer of the Year and featured in Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia.