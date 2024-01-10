Blackpink’s Lisa to possibly make hollywood debut

Speculation is rife about Blackpink's Lisa possibly making her Hollywood debut in the renowned TV series franchise, "The Walking Dead". Rumours about the K-pop sensation venturing into acting have surfaced following her recent departure from YG Entertainment to pursue a solo career.

In a recent social media post, Lisa shared glimpses from a photoshoot in Paris, showcasing her in two elegant outfits. The images stirred anticipation among fans, hinting at a potential leap into Hollywood for the singer-rapper.

Reports from Money Today on January 9 suggested Lisa's potential role in the TV series. Citing a Vogue Thailand article, the outlet highlighted the idol's purported Hollywood debut and noted the official Instagram account of the TV series franchise had begun following Lisa.

Following Blackpink's decision not to renew individual contracts with YG Entertainment while collectively renewing their group contract, Lisa is reportedly eyeing a role in the upcoming spinoff, "Walking Dead Daryl Dixon." Sources revealed that filming for this spinoff occurred in Paris, where Lisa has been sighted on multiple occasions, including a notable appearance at a Paris Saint-Germain F.C. match in November.

Recognised as a face for prestigious brands such as Celine and Bulgari in the Western world, Lisa's potential Hollywood debut signifies a significant career milestone, showcasing the global influence of Blackpink members extending beyond the realm of music.

With fellow Blackpink members embarking on solo ventures after their contracts with YG Entertainment expired, Jennie has debuted with OA, Jisoo is rumoured to join her brother's label, while Rosé's solo plans are yet to be confirmed.