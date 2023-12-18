Blackpink claims the highest-grossing vocal group title in history

The South Korean girl group, Blackpink, has once again rewritten the rulebook of musical success, this time by claiming the title of the highest-grossing concert by a vocal group in history.

Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé are consistently breaking records in the K-pop scene, solidifying their status as global superstars.

Recent tour data reveals that their dynamic performance on August 18, 2023, at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, with sold-out shows, secured them the highest-grossing concert title for "Born Pink".

According to the disclosed data, Blackpink set a new record for the highest-grossing concert by a vocal group in history, earning USD 11.429 million at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on August 18, 2023, during their "Born Pink" tour.

Down under, Australian fans showed unwavering support, filling Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena twice with 25,926 people per performance, accumulating a total of USD 4,717,576. Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena mirrored this success, generating USD 4,100,980 after selling out two nights to 23,145 attendees each.

Envision a night so dynamic, so full of energy, that it could illuminate the Las Vegas night sky. The group's groundbreaking performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas also marked their most lucrative concert to date.

"Born Pink" makes history in Oceania amidst their eagerly awaited global tour. The "Pink Venom" singers have now secured the title of the highest-grossing tour by a female group in Oceania's history. They accomplished this feat with a total revenue of USD 8.8 million from 49,071 tickets sold across four shows.

Blackpink's world tour boasts an estimated gross earning of approximately USD 281,033,955, averaging USD 4,607,114 per show, and selling a total of 1,578,618 tickets (with an average of 25,879) across 61 reported shows for the K-pop sensation.

In other news, all four members have recently extended their contracts with YG Entertainment, dispelling any rumors of a split or disbandment. The agency has clarified that discussions are ongoing for the personal contracts of a few members.