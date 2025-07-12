Blackpink returns with first new track in three years

Just days after debuting "Jump", their first new release in three years, during a live performance in South Korea, Blackpink officially dropped the studio version of the track yesterday along with its accompanying music video.

The globally renowned K-pop group — comprised of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa — collaborated with an extensive team of writers for this single, including TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Claudia Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, and Jesse Bluu. Production credits go to Diplo, 24, Boaz Van De Beatz, Zecca, and Ape Drums.

According to a press release, the song begins with a bold guitar riff reminiscent of classic Western films, setting a cinematic atmosphere. It's driven by intense rhythms, an unpredictable yet catchy hook, and dynamic vocals that emphasise each member's individuality. The release blends Blackpink's signature sound with daring new elements, expanding their musical repertoire while maintaining their recognisable style.

The group had previously confirmed that "Jump" would be premiered during their recent concert in South Korea. In June, their label YG Entertainment revealed that a new music video was in the works. "We are filming in Korea with a renowned international director," YG stated. "This production will result in another iconic video that reflects Blackpink's artistic identity and sound."

Following their concert comeback in South Korea, Blackpink is set to launch a global tour starting this weekend. The tour will begin with two performances at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on July 12 and 13, before continuing through cities like Chicago, Toronto, and New York. The European leg is scheduled to start in August.

Blackpink's last full-length album, "Born Pink", was released in 2022.