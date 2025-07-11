Justin Bieber drops seventh studio album today

Pop sensation Justin Bieber has officially released his seventh studio album today, under Def Jam Recordings, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. While no official announcement was made ahead of the release, promotional billboards and social media teasers had already built anticipation among fans.

The album follows a creative retreat in Iceland earlier this year, where Bieber finalised the project through a series of collaborative jam sessions. A viral billboard in Iceland reading "Swag", alongside a similar one on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, had sparked speculation that it would be the album's title.

behind-the-scenes glimpses on Instagram in the lead-up to the release, including what appeared to be the finalised tracklist and studio mixes.

Featured collaborators include Gunna, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, and Australian artist Eddie Benjamin, along with UK singer Sekou and producer Dylan Wiggins, known for his work on "I Wish You Roses" and "Die For You".

This marks Bieber's first album since 2021's "Justice", during which time his personal and professional life has seen significant change.

He became a father last year and split from longtime manager Scooter Braun in 2023. Braun stepped down as CEO of Hybe America earlier this month.

The pair also settled financial matters tied to the cancelled "Justice" tour, which left Bieber owing more than $20 million to promoter AEG after receiving a $40 million advance. Braun's company covered the debt through a loan.

Additionally, Bieber made headlines for selling his music catalog to Hipgnosis Songs—now Recognition Music—for an estimated $200 million.

His wife, Hailey Bieber, recently sold her skincare brand Rhode Beauty to elf Beauty in a deal reportedly worth $1 billion.