I am brown enough to play the Bond baddie: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan very recently delivered a speech at the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai on Wednesday. During the 11th edition of the World Government Summit (WGS) at Madinat Jumeirah, the actor discussed his journey to stardom and expressed his interest in portraying the iconic British secret agent, James Bond. However, he acknowledged that this opportunity was not available to him.

During a session titled "The Making Of A Star: A Conversation With Shah Rukh Khan," the actor humorously remarked about "not being a legend" and quipped that his name was "James Bond" when asked. Regarding the question of whether he would like to portray Bond, Shah Rukh expressed his desire, stating, "I really wanted to, but I think I am too short... But I am brown enough to play the Bond baddie."

The actor then reflected on his 33-year acting career and journey to stardom. Regarding his decision not to transition to Hollywood, the actor was quoted in a report by Gulfnews.com, saying, "I know many people from the American and English film industries. But nobody has offered me good work and I wondered if I was spreading myself too thin. I was offered Slumdog Millionaire, but I felt that the role of the game show host was too mean."

Subsequently, Anil Kapoor portrayed the said role in the 2008 film, directed by Danny Boyle, which won eight out of ten awards at the 2009 Oscars.

The actor's most recent appearance was in "Dunki", which premiered in December 2023. Prior to that, Shah Rukh starred in consecutive action films – "Pathaan" and "Jawaan". Both movies emerged as two of the top-grossing hits of 2023.