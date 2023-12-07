Shah Rukh Khan hits back on troll for criticising ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan’

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to end the year on a high note as the actor gears up for the release of Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming movie, "Dunki" this month.

Recently, the actor engaged in another #AskSrk session on Wednesday, using his X account (formerly Twitter).

The actor interacted with numerous fans, addressing questions on "The Archies," the premiere he attended with his family the previous day, and sharing insights on his upcoming release, "Dunki. "

Shah Rukh showcased his humorous side, delivering witty responses to users attempting to troll the film.

In response to a netizen's users attempt to mock his films and question the success of "Dunki", Shah Rukh Khan was ready to give back the actor a befitting reply.

The user insinuated that his previous movies became blockbusters due to an effective PR team, questioning if the trend would continue.

The X user wrote "Due to your highly effective and efficient PR team last two movies of your became a blockbuster. Do you still have faith in your PR and marketing team that 'Dunki" will also become a hit?."

Shah Rukh responded humorously, saying, "Normally, I don't answer amazingly intelligent people like you. But in your case, I am making an exception because I feel you need to be treated for constipation. Will tell my PR team to send you some golden medicines... hope you recover soon."

Shah Rukh Khan also talked about "The Archies" premiere show with fans. The actor, accompanied by wife Gauri Khan, son Aryaan Khan, and AbRam at the Mumbai premiere, said, "It's lovely to see your children grown up and starting to work hard."

"Dunki" is described as a "heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, depicting the arduous yet life-changing journey they embark on to fulfill their dreams." The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 21, coinciding with Christmas.