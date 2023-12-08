‘Jawan’ nominated for Best International Film at ASTRA Awards 2024

Taylor Swift's documentary, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour", known for its record-breaking success, is also in contention for Best Documentary Feature.

In a moment of triumph for Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster action film, "Jawan", has earned a nomination in the prestigious Best International Feature category at the ASTRA Awards 2024, organised by The Hollywood Creative Alliance. The nominations, unveiled on Thursday, feature a diverse array of global cinematic achievements, and Jawan stands tall as the sole Indian representative in this category.

Released on September 7, "Jawan" captured hearts worldwide with its gripping narrative and stellar performances. The film, directed by Atlee and produced under Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, has now etched its name amongst esteemed contenders like "Barbie", "Oppenheimer", "Killers of the Flower Moon", "John Wick", and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse".

Photos: Collected

Fans and well-wishers flooded Twitter with congratulatory messages, expressing pride in India's cinematic prowess. One user wrote, "Haters are going to hate, but @Atlee_dir's victory makes the entire INDIA proud! His latest film Jawan with @iamsrk stands out tall as the only Indian film among the nominees for Best International Feature Film in the Hollywood Creative Alliance Awards." Another enthusiast tweeted, "'Jawan' making India proud."

"Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" lead the pack with 15 and 14 nominations, respectively, setting the stage for a competitive showdown at the ASTRA Awards 2024. Taylor Swift's documentary, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour", known for its record-breaking success, is also in contention for Best Documentary Feature.

Bradley Cooper's "Maestro", a biopic on American conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein, garnered seven nominations, showcasing the depth of talent in this year's awards.

The Hollywood Creative Alliance, formerly known as the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society and later as the Hollywood Critics Association, underwent a rebranding in 2023, christening its awards as The ASTRA Awards. The winners will be announced at the gala ceremony scheduled for February 26, 2024, in Los Angeles.

"Killers of the Flower Moon".

"Jawan," a cinematic extravaganza featuring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and a special appearance by Deepika Padukone, has already proven its mettle at the box office, breaking records and earning the distinction of being the third fastest Rs 100 crore Hindi film of all time. The film's success is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the cast and crew, as well as the support of Red Chillies Entertainment.

As the countdown to the ASTRA Awards begins, fans eagerly anticipate Shah Rukh Khan and the team of "Jawan" making India proud on the global stage, showcasing the diversity and excellence of Indian cinema.