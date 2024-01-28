I'm an 80-year-old dad and it's great: Robert De Niro

TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Jan 28, 2024 05:34 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 05:41 PM

Renowned Hollywood star Robert De Niro, at the age of 80, expressed his joy and commitment to fatherhood after welcoming his seventh child, a daughter named Gia, with martial arts instructor Tiffany Chen last year.

In an emotional interview with the AARP (formerly the American Association of Retired Persons), De Niro, a two-time Oscar winner, opened up about the profound impact his latest addition has had on his life.

"I'm an 80-year-old dad, and it's great," De Niro shared. "Everything that I'm consumed with or worried about or this and that just goes away when I look at her, so that in itself is wondrous."

Tearing up, the actor continued to express his admiration for Gia's unique way of observing the world, reminiscent of his other daughter, Helen. "She has a very sweet kind of way of looking at you and just taking you in, and my other daughter Helen had that too. They just look at you and take it in, so I don't know where it's going with her later when she gets older.

"But she's thinking, and she's observing everything and watching. It's really interesting. I [want to] be around for as long as I can to enjoy it, enjoy her."

 

De Niro, known for iconic roles in films like "Taxi Driver" and "Goodfellas," was recently nominated by the Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor in the western "Killers Of The Flower Moon".

The veteran actor has six other children from previous relationships with three different women. Notably, he shares a special bond with his son, Raphael De Niro, who starred alongside him in the classic film "Raging Bull".

Despite De Niro joining the ranks of celebrities embracing fatherhood later in life, he remains dedicated to the joys and challenges of parenting. Other famous figures, including former Formula One Group CEO Bernie Ecclestone, former Channel 4 News broadcaster Jon Snow, singer Billy Joel, and Rolling Stones front man Sir Mick Jagger, have also welcomed children in their later years, challenging traditional notions of parenthood.

