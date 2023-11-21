Jaya Ahsan shines at IFFI with ‘Kadak Singh’ team, trailer unveiled

Jaya Ahsan graced the stage at the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which kicked off yesterday in Goa.

The gorgeous actress along with the "Kadak" team- director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sanjana Sanghi amongst others attended the gala premiere to unveil the trailer of their upcoming movie at the opening ceremony of the festival.

The trailer hints at a narrative focused on Kadak Singh/AK Srivastav, portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi, a Joint Director at the Department of Financial Crimes grappling with retrograde amnesia. As the plot unfolds, Kadak Singh finds himself in a hospital, confronted with four conflicting versions of his past, testing the boundaries of his reality. Additionally, the trailer suggests that Kadak Singh may not be the sole character encountering adversity in this captivating storyline.

Jaya Ahsan portrays Kadak Singh's girlfriend, attempting to jog his memory about past experiences. However, behind her strong demeanor lurks a mysterious secret, subtly revealed in the trailer.

Sanjana Sanghi portrays the role of Kadak Singh's daughter, providing support in the hospital and yet, her outward appearance may prove deceptive. Meanwhile, Parvathy Thiruvothu embodies the role of a knowledgeable nurse, seemingly more attuned to the unfolding events.

The movie is produced by Wiz Films (Andre Timmins, Viraf Sarkari and Sabbas Joseph), HT Content Studio (Mahesh Ramanathan), and KVN, with co-production credits going to Shyam Sunder and Indrani Mukherjee.

"Kadak Singh" will premiere on Zee5 on December 8.

The opening ceremony of the 54th IFFI featured prominent actors like Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, joined by Shriya Saran, Nushratt Bharucha, Pankaj Tripathi, Shantanu Moitra, Shreya Ghoshal, and Sukhwinder Singh. Aparshakti Khurrana and Karishma Tanna took on the role of hosts for the event.

The closing ceremony will kick off on November 28. It will feature awards and special honours in special categories such as Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Male and Female), Special Jury Award, Best Web-series on an OTT Platform, Indian Film Personality of the Year, and the ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal.