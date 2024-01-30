Easy OTT guide of 2024: Navigating our thriving streaming landscape

In the ever-evolving world of entertainment, Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms have emerged as the trailblazers, reshaping the landscape of content delivery. Catering to a tech-savvy audience, the popular OTT Platforms in Bangladesh, such as Hoichoi, Chorki, Bongo, etc, offer a convenient blend of free and paid content, making them a cost-effective alternative to traditional cable television.

What sets OTT platforms apart is the flexibility they offer, allowing users to enjoy a customised watching experience on a range of devices. Unlike cable TV, which relies on a television set, OTT platforms provide the freedom to access content through smartphones, gaming consoles, laptops, and smart TVs. This flexibility has positioned OTT platforms as the go-to option for today's discerning audience.

How to dive into the world of OTT

Getting started with OTT is a breeze. Here's a quick guide on how to access your favourite shows, movies, and more on these platforms:

Download and Install: Choose your preferred OTT app and install it on your device.

Sign Up: Create an account to unlock the full range of features and content.

Subscribe: Opt for a subscription deal if the platform operates on a subscription-based model.

Enjoy: Once subscribed, dive into the vast library of content and start enjoying your favourite shows and movies on demand.

Exploring popular OTT platforms

Chorki

You can get a subscription of 3 months at Tk 289 (1 stream, 5 connected devices), and 12 months at Tk 949 (2 simultaneous streams, 7 connected devices).

Chorki's popular contents include Mohammad Touqir Islam's "Sinpaat", Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's "Something Like an Autobiography", Shihab Shaheen's "Myself Allen Swapan", Anam Biswas's "Dui Diner Duniya", Nuhash Humayun's psychological horror "Pett Kata Shaw", Siam Ahmed and Tasnia Farin starrer "Punormilone", and Afran Nisho and Tama Mirza starrer "Surongo" extended version.

Hoichoi

Hoichoi offers a subscription of 6 months at Tk 499 (1 stream, 2 connected devices), and 12 months at Tk 999 (2 simultaneous streams, 6 connected devices)

Notable contents of Hoichoi include Chanchal Chowdhury starrer "Taqdeer", "Karagar" and "Boli", Mosharraf Karim featured "Mohanagar" and the latest "Mobaroknama", Afran Nisho featured "Kaiser" and "Sharey Showlo", and Mehazabien Chowdhury starrer "Sabrina".

Binge

The Binge subscription pack starts at Tk 10 (daily). You can also get its weekly plan at Tk 29, monthly at Tk 69, and half-yearly (6 months) at Tk 249 (3 connected devices and 1 simultaneous stream).

Notable contents include Mahfuz Ahmed and Shobnom Bubly starrer "Prohelika", Tasnia Farin featured "Baba Someone's Following Me", "Mayashalik", "The Silence", "Kuhelika" and many others.

DeeptoPlay

DeeptoPlay offers monthly subscriptions at Tk 59, half-yearly (6 months) at Tk 299, and yearly (12 months) at Tk 549.

Popular streams on DeeptoPlay include Tasnia Farin featured "Nikosh", Zakia Bari Mamo starrer "Shahoshika 2", and Imtiaz Barshon-Nipun Akter starrer "Opolap".



Bongo

You can get Bongo monthly subscription at Tk 50, and yearly at Tk 400

A few notable contents on Bongo– Afran Nisho and Mehazabien Chowdhury starrer "Laaf", "Bongo BOB", and Tasnia Farin starrer "Oshomoy".

Bioscope

GP users can avail of Bioscope plans–weekly at Tk 78 (Play Pack 1GB) and monthly at Tk 189 (Play Pack 3GB)

Popular content includes Apu Biswas's "Laal Shari", Shakib Khan starrer "Priyotoma", Khandaker Sumon's "Saatao", and Arifin Shuvoo starrer "Black War", amongst others.

Toffee

The Toffee subscription pack starts with the lowest price at Tk 2 (1 day). You can get the subscription for 7 days at Tk 10, 30 days at Tk 30, and 90 days at Tk 75.

Siam Ahmed and Bidya Sinha Mim starrer "Antarjal", Mizanur Rahman Ayran's "Hridoye Hridoye", and Apurba starrer "Pothe Holo Deri" are streaming on it, amongst other popular productions.

