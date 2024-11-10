‘Another year slips away’: Bidya Sinha Mim reflects on life on her birthday

Beloved actress Bidya Sinha Mim celebrates her birthday today, reflecting on her life and career milestones that have solidified her place in Bangladeshi cinema. Known for her National Award-winning debut in "Amar Ache Jol" and powerful roles in hits like "Poran" and "Damal", Mim has captivated audiences and become a prominent figure in the industry.

On this special day, the actress shared her thoughts on the bittersweet nature of birthdays, the cherished love of her family, and the loyalty of fans who continue to support her journey in the film industry.

As she awaits the release of her latest film, Mim shared her reflections on birthdays and the passage of time, saying, "I feel joy on my birthday, seeing everyone's love and well wishes. Many people wish me, which brings satisfaction. But I also feel as if another year has slipped away—this is a natural part of life for everyone."

Among the first to wish the artiste was her younger sister, who is studying abroad and has a tradition of calling Mim exactly at 11:45pm the night before her birthday each year. "She waits on the line, making sure no one else can call first. She did the same this year," Mim shared with a smile.

Mim's husband, Sony Poddar, also surprised her by arriving at their home last night with flowers and cake, and he plans to give her another surprise later today. "Last night, we cut the cake together, and he said there's more to come this evening," Mim said, excited about the day's celebrations.

She also emphasised how much her parents' blessings mean to her, saying, "I am who I am because of my parents—their love, their care, everything they've given me has brought me this far. Their blessings on my birthday are what I cherish most."

Fans from across the country have also poured in their wishes, something the actress deeply values. "My fans love me deeply, and I love them back. I feel blessed by their unwavering support and love, especially today."

This evening, Mim will attend an event organised by Herlan Bangladesh, the cosmetics brand she represents as a brand ambassador. The brand is hosting the programme to celebrate the actress' birthday. "It's a joyous event for me," she said.

In her career, Mim has acted in several popular films like "Amar Ache Jol", "Poran", "Damal", and "Antarjal", each bringing her closer to audiences in Bangladesh and even the Bengali film industry in India. Her highly anticipated new film, "Digante Fuler Agun", directed by Wahid Tareq, is also set to release soon.

As Mim celebrates her birthday, she is filled with gratitude for her family, friends, fans, and supporters, cherishing the journey so far and looking forward to what the next year holds.