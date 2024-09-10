Mim-Emon deliver flood relief to Chandpur

TV & Film
Tue Sep 10, 2024
Last update on: Tue Sep 10, 2024 01:19 PM

Photo: Collected

Yesterday, celebrities Mamnun Emon and Bidya Sinha Saha Mim arrived in Chandpur, delivering a special message from Shakib Khan. They spent the entire day distributing flood relief among the common people.  

Emon and Mim reportedly arrived in Chandpur with a relief truck, representing Shakib Khan. However, after the initial welcome questions began to surface regarding why Emon and Mim were personally involved in distributing relief on behalf of Shakib Khan.

Photo: Collected

Although no official statement has been made by Shakib Khan regarding the matter, it has been confirmed that neither Shakib, Emon, nor Mim are directly managing this relief effort.

The entire operation has been organised by Remark Herlan. Shakib Khan serves as one of the directors of the organisation, Emon holds the position of executive director, and Mim is the brand ambassador.

Based on that initiative, Emon and Mim visited Chandpur on September 9, to distribute relief aid to those affected by the floods.

Regions such as Chandpur Sadar, Faridganj, and Haimchar have experienced significant damage from the floods. Although the water levels have begun to recede, the residents continue to face daily challenges. 

Photo: Collected

As a result, Emon and Mim have now extended help to hundreds of thousands of people in these affected regions.

Speaking on behalf of the brand, Emon stated, "Remark Herlan is consistently dedicated to supporting the well-being of people. This relief effort is just one part of our ongoing commitment to that mission."

push notification