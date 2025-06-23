Suga donates $3.6 million to autism centre in South Korea

BTS member Suga has donated approximately $3.6 million to support the establishment of a treatment centre for children with autism spectrum disorder in South Korea. The facility, set to open in September in collaboration with Severance Hospital, will offer language, psychological and behavioural therapy, while combining clinical treatment with research.

The centre, which bears Suga's real name, aims to promote treatment and social independence for young individuals with autism. Known for his long-standing commitment to charitable initiatives, the rapper's latest contribution is being widely praised by netizens.

Fans took to social media to express their admiration, with one writing, "I'm so proud of the work Yoongi is doing for his community. It takes immense compassion to dedicate yourself to helping those who struggle."

Another commented, "This brings me so much joy. It inspires me to work harder in my own field supporting children like my brother."

As part of the initiative, a special social skills training programme titled "MIND" has also been developed. The acronym stands for Music, Interaction, Network, and Diversity—reflecting a holistic approach to enhancing sensory experiences and social learning through music.

Suga, who began his mandatory military service as a public service worker on September 22, 2023, was officially discharged on June 21. Following his return, he shared a heartfelt message with fans, expressing how much he had missed them.

Meanwhile, BTS is set to make a full-group comeback in March 2026, as members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have completed their mandatory military service.