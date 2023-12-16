Shah Rukh Khan leads UK's top 50 Asian Celebrities list

Shah Rukh Khan has achieved another milestone by securing the top position in the list of Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World. The official list was revealed on Friday, with Alia Bhatt claiming the second spot and Priyanka Chopra securing the third position.

Diljit Dosanjh and Ranbir Kapoor also feature prominently amongst the top celebrities on the list published by the UK's weekly Eastern Eye. An excerpt from the list highlighted Shah Rukh Khan's remarkable achievement, stating, "Khan is set to become the first leading man from the modern era with three major Bollywood blockbusters in a calendar year. Drawing significant audiences back to cinema halls, he provided a much-needed boost to an industry in decline, demonstrating the transformative power of his performances. The history-making superstar's brilliance outshone others, reaffirming to global audiences the escapism potential of Bollywood cinema."

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, "Dunki", featuring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. This much-anticipated movie is set to hit theatres on December 21.

The compilation of the list is founded on top celebrities and their impactful contributions to their fields, breaking barriers and serving as inspirations throughout the years. Public opinion plays a role, with readers being able to nominate their favourite celebrities through social media, contributing to the formation of the list.

After Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt claimed the second spot for her noteworthy contributions to both Bollywood and Hollywood, marked by her Hollywood debut in "Heart Of The Stone". Priyanka Chopra secured the third position with significant projects like "Citadel" and "Love Again", along with her humanitarian efforts and notable appearances at international events.

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh took the fourth spot, in recognition of his impactful work in movies and international music collaborations, including a recent collaboration with Sia. His performance at the Coachella festival garnered substantial acclaim. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor occupies the sixth position.