Turkish actress Hande Ercel aspires for Bollywood collaborations

Hande Ercel, the popular Turkish actress known for her roles in hit series, such as "You Knock on My Door" and "Aşk Laftan Anlamaz", has gained a substantial fan base in India due to her riveting performance in Turkish dramas.

Recently, the actress visited India for Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) Frames 2024. At the event, she expressed her eagerness to collaborate with specific Bollywood celebrities.

Speaking to PTI at the event, Ercel stated, "I would like to work with Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, and Sidharth Malhotra. This is the right time I'm visiting India. A new door is opening for me with opportunities to collaborate in Indian projects." She also mentioned her admiration for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Dev Patel. Notably, she cited "PK" and "3 Idiots" as some of her favourite Indian films.

"Amongst the directors, I admire Sanjay Leela Bhansali; he was present at Cannes. Since Hindi movies aren't theatrically released in Turkey, I watched them all online," she mentioned.

The actress feels she was "destined" to visit India.

"When my agent asked if I would like to attend FICCI Frames this year, I immediately said yes because I had already been considering a visit. I believe this is part of a universal plan," she conveyed through an interpreter.

At FICCI Frames, the actress joined the session titled "From Bollywood to Turkish Drama: Acting across Borders", alongside actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

She appreciated Khurrana's musical talent and expressed her admiration for the song "Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho" from the film "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan".

With nearly 32 million followers on Instagram, Ercel finds it uplifting to witness actors collaborating across industries.

"It's inspiring to see more people unite both on and off-screen, engaging in the creation of films as cultural projects. This marks an incredible exchange through art, where emotions and the language of love transcend borders," she emphasised.

"For me, it's about self-discovery and embracing new experiences. I genuinely enjoy learning, and that's why I would love to come here and venture into Hindi movies," she remarked.

Ercel expresses joy over her fan following in India."My popularity started with 'Gunesin Kizlari' about 10 years ago, but it truly escalated in this region with 'Ask Laftan Anlamaz.' It feels rewarding," she shared.

The actress highlighted that while Turkish shows feature strong on-screen representation of women, securing funds for female-led projects remains challenging even in her native country.

"I've been involved in screenplays with female leads, but the investors and story selectors were initially hesitant. Now, there's a shift, and they are embracing such projects. Times are changing."

"Take my recent project, 'Bambaşka Biri', where my character Leyla Gediz, a female prosecutor, takes centre stage. It's gratifying to see a tough, perfect character like hers being appreciated in this genre."

She continued, "In Turkish projects, there's a consistent balance between the roles of men and women. While we have lead characters of both genders, it's rare to find projects with only men in the lead."

"Often, the stories position men as the heroes, but the narrative is intricately woven through the perspectives of women," Ercel concluded.