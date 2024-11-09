Music
Sat Nov 9, 2024 11:16 AM
Last update on: Sat Nov 9, 2024 12:25 PM

Baby Naznin to return home

Photo: Collected

Celebrated singer Baby Naznin is all set to return to Bangladesh after spending eight years in the United States. Her brother, Enam Sarkar informed The Daily Star that she is expected to arrive tomorrow.

In a career spanning over four and a half decades, Baby Naznin has voiced more than 50 solo audio albums of modern songs, along with numerous duet albums. 

She has also released multiple albums with popular Indian singers like Asha Bhosle, Bappi Lahiri, Kumar Sanu, and Kavita Krishnamurthy. 

Baby Naznin, a special-category-listed singer for Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television, has gifted listeners with countless popular songs in both films and audio media.

During her time abroad, she has performed Bengali songs at various events not only in the United States but also across Europe and the Middle East.

Some of Baby Naznin's notable songs include "Manush Nishpap Prithibite Ashe," "Amar Akta Manush Ache", "Patramita", "Elomelo Batashe", and "Oi Rangdhanu Theke", among others. 

