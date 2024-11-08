Foad Nasser Babu reaches new milestone with duet song

For the first time in his long and illustrious musical career, legendary band musician Foad Nasser Babu has lent his voice to a duet, titled "Bhalobasha Betha Pele".

The song premiered on Gaan Janala's YouTube channel yesterday evening. Babu himself composed and arranged the song, with Sayeeda Shampa joining him as a co-vocalist.

The duet, written by Golam Morshed, marks a new milestone for Babu, who began his journey with the band Feedback in 1976.

Under his direction and creativity, Feedback has thrived, producing numerous timeless songs. While widely acclaimed as a music producer, director, and pianist, Babu has rarely been heard as a vocalist, having sung only a few songs in the band's albums. This duet adds a new dimension to his storied career.

Reflecting on the project, Foad Nasser Babu shared with local media, "While I've contributed a few tracks to the band's albums, my overall output has been relatively limited. This, however, marks a unique milestone for me as my first-ever duet."

"What makes it even more special is that it's entirely my own composition and arrangement. I'm not sure how the audience will respond, but Shampa's performance alongside me has been exceptional."

Lyricist Golam Morshed expressed his excitement, stating, "This is truly a landmark occasion. After such a long and illustrious career, Babu bhai has finally performed a duet featuring my lyrics. It fills me with immense happiness and pride to be part of this special project."