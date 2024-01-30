Shakib Khan starrer 'Rajkumar’s' title track features 300 dancers

The filming of the title song for the Himel Ashraf directorial movie "Rajkumar", featuring Shakib Khan, commenced at BFDC today morning. Approximately 300 dance artistes are actively participating in the shooting of the film's first song.

Director Himel Ashraf expressed his confidence regarding the film's playlist stating, "I can't help but feel like the songs in the movie 'Rajkumar' will surpass those of 'Priyotoma'. These songs will be well-received by the audience."

Photo of filming at BFDC

"Today, we are shooting a celebratory song at BFDC that will resonate with the essence of Bangladesh. The sense of our cultural roots is felt in its lyrics and music. Additionally, there will be a touch of Western party energy for the lively atmosphere," the director remarked on the film's title track.

Filming for the Shakib Khan-s tarrer movie "Rajkumar", commenced in December of the previous year. The female lead, American actress Courtney Coffey, arrived in Dhaka during that period. The film is produced by Arshad Adnan.

Reports suggest that the movie "Rajkumar" is being crafted around a narrative centred on themes of love, and family relationships in the journey of an aspiring young man with dreams – transitioning from Bangladesh to America.