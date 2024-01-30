TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jan 30, 2024 05:35 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 30, 2024 05:48 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Shakib Khan starrer 'Rajkumar’s' title track features 300 dancers

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jan 30, 2024 05:35 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 30, 2024 05:48 PM
Shakib Khan starrer 'Rajkumar’s' title track features 300 dancers
Photos: Courtesy

The filming of the title song for the Himel Ashraf directorial movie "Rajkumar", featuring Shakib Khan, commenced at BFDC today morning. Approximately 300 dance artistes are actively participating in the shooting of the film's first song.

Director Himel Ashraf expressed his confidence regarding the film's playlist stating, "I can't help but feel like the songs in the movie 'Rajkumar' will surpass those of 'Priyotoma'. These songs will be well-received by the audience."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Photo of filming at BFDC

"Today, we are shooting a celebratory song at BFDC that will resonate with the essence of Bangladesh. The sense of our cultural roots is felt in its lyrics and music. Additionally, there will be a touch of Western party energy for the lively atmosphere," the director remarked on the film's title track.

Filming for the Shakib Khan-s tarrer movie "Rajkumar", commenced in December of the previous year. The female lead, American actress Courtney Coffey, arrived in Dhaka during that period. The film is produced by Arshad Adnan.

Shakib Khan steps into the corporate world
Read more

Shakib Khan steps into the corporate world

Reports suggest that the movie "Rajkumar" is being crafted around a narrative centred on themes of love, and family relationships in the journey of an aspiring young man with dreams – transitioning from Bangladesh to America.

Related topic:
Shakib KhanRajkumarHimel AshrafShakib Khan starrer Rajkumar
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Dhallywood abuzz with films vying for festive spotlight

Dhallywood abuzz with films vying for festive spotlight

2w ago
'Priyotoma' first look unveils Shakib Khan’s mysterious persona

Shakib Khan unveils mysterious first look of 'Priyotoma'

Shakib Khan’s ‘Priyotoma’ to make its OTT debut

Shakib Khan’s ‘Priyotoma’ to make its OTT debut

Song from 'Dorod' promises sizzling chemistry between Shakib and Sonal

‘People in West Bengal love me’: Shakib Khan sings, performs in Assam

4w ago
ঈদুল আজহার ছুটি
|বাংলাদেশ

সচিবদের নিয়ে ৫ ফেব্রুয়ারি বৈঠকে বসবেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রশাসনের শীর্ষ কর্মকর্তা সচিবদের নিয়ে বৈঠকে বসতে যাচ্ছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা। প্রধানমন্ত্রীর নেতৃত্বে এ ধরনের বৈঠককে ‘সচিব সভা’ বলা হয়। আগামী ৫ ফেব্রুয়ারি সভার তারিখ নির্ধারণ করা হয়েছে।

১১ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

করাপশন ইজ ওয়ে অব লাইফ অ্যাক্রস দ্য ওয়ার্ল্ড নাও: ওবায়দুল কাদের

২৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification