Shakib Khan's 3-minute fight scene costs Tk 70 lakh

Shakib Khan has recently travelled to the United States for the shooting of his upcoming film, "Rajkumar". Expected to hit theatres during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, the film has already generated considerable buzz. However, it has now come to light that a three-minute fight scene in the movie has incurred an expenditure of Tk 70 lakh.

Himel Ashraf, the director of the film, shared insights into the budget allocation for the fight sequence, stating, "The budget we have invested in the fight scene of 'Rajkumar' is equivalent to the entire production cost of many films in Bangladesh. We don't want to compromise on the quality of the fight sequence."

"We will be shooting for two weeks across various states in the United States, showcasing locations never seen before in Bangladeshi cinema. The narrative and cinematography of the film are close to my heart, and I hope it will be well-received," he added.

The shooting for "Rajkumar" commenced in December of the previous year. The film features American actress Courtney Coffey as the female lead, while Tariq Anam Khan portrays Shakib Khan's father in the film.

Produced by Arshad Adnan, "Rajkumar" revolves around the story of love, family relationships, and the journey of an ambitious youth from Bangladesh to the United States. The film aims to portray a narrative that connects both countries through the central character's dreams and aspirations.