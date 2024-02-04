Shakib Khan arrives in the USA

Shakib Khan has once again flown off to the USA, and this time, but for the shooting of "Rajkumar." The makers are planning on releasing the movie on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The "Priyotoma" actor left Dhaka on board the Emirates Airlines first class flight from Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport at two am on Friday night. After traveling for 22 hours straight, the actor arrived at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Saturday night.

The actor was accompanied to USA alongside the film's director Himel Ashraf. The director revealed that they are taking a one-day break before starting off shooting. They will shoot for two weeks in various states across America, exploring locations never seen before in Bangladeshi cinema.

Shakib's heroine in the movie is American actress Courtney Coffey. "Rajkumar" is produced by Arshad Adnan. The film explores themes of love, family relationships, and follows the journey of an aspiring young man with dreams – transitioning from Bangladesh to America.