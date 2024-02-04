TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Feb 4, 2024 05:58 PM
Last update on: Sun Feb 4, 2024 06:11 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Shakib Khan arrives in the USA

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Feb 4, 2024 05:58 PM Last update on: Sun Feb 4, 2024 06:11 PM
Shakib Khan arrives in the USA
Photo: Collected

Shakib Khan has once again flown off to the USA, and this time, but for the shooting of "Rajkumar." The makers are planning on releasing the movie on Eid-ul-Fitr. 

The "Priyotoma" actor left Dhaka on board the Emirates Airlines first class flight from Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport at two am on Friday night. After traveling for 22 hours straight, the actor arrived at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Saturday night.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The actor was accompanied to USA alongside the film's director Himel Ashraf. The director revealed that they are taking a one-day break before starting off shooting. They will shoot for two weeks in various states across America, exploring locations never seen before in Bangladeshi cinema.

Shakib Khan starrer 'Rajkumar’s' title track features 300 dancers
Read more

Shakib Khan starrer 'Rajkumar’s' title track features 300 dancers

Shakib's heroine in the movie is American actress Courtney Coffey. "Rajkumar" is produced by Arshad Adnan. The film explores themes of love, family relationships, and follows the journey of an aspiring young man with dreams – transitioning from Bangladesh to America.

Related topic:
Shakib KhanRajkumarUSA
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Never engaged in talks about taking over St Martin's: US spokesperson

Shakib Khan steps into the corporate world

Shakib Khan steps into the corporate world

2w ago

China agrees to nuclear arms-control talks with US: WSJ

‘Rajkumar’ and ‘Toofan’ gear up for grand-scale productions

‘Rajkumar’ and ‘Toofan’ gear up for grand-scale productions

Shakib Khan, Raihan Rafi conjure up a ‘Toofan’

Shakib Khan, Raihan Rafi conjure up a ‘Toofan’

|বাংলাদেশ

এবার মিয়ানমার থেকে গুলিবিদ্ধ ১০ জন পালিয়ে বাংলাদেশে

বান্দরবানের নাইক্ষ্যংছড়ি সীমান্তের ওপারে মিয়ানমারে নিরাপত্তা বাহিনী ও বিদ্রোহীদের মধ্যে সংঘর্ষে আহত আরও ১০ জন পালিয়ে বাংলাদেশে এসেছেন। তাদেরকে উদ্ধার করে হাসপাতালে পাঠানো হয়েছে বলে জানিয়েছে পুলিশ।

৫১ মিনিট আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

জাবিতে ধর্ষণ: ছাত্রলীগ নেতা মোস্তাফিজসহ গ্রেপ্তার ৪ জন ৩ দিনের রিমান্ডে

৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification