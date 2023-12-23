Shakib Khan is the Tom Cruise of Bangladesh: Courtney Coffey

American actress Courtney Coffey is presently in Bangladesh, engrossed in the filming of Himel Ashraf's "Rajkumar" alongside Shakib Khan. The production of "Rajkumar" commenced on December 21 at BFDC. During her stay in Bangladesh, Courtney had the opportunity to immerse herself in the country's exquisite beauty.

Recently, Shakib Khan's official page shared a video message in which Courtney Coffey expressed her admiration for Bangladesh. In the opening of the video, she spoke in Bangla, introducing herself as Courtney Coffey, the actress in "Rajkumar".

"Other countries may have iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower or the Empire State Building, but Bangladesh boasts its charm through its warm and welcoming people. I believe it's the wonderful people that truly make Bangladesh an exceptional country," expressed the actress.

The actress also noted that Bangladeshi fans exhibit immense enthusiasm for Bangladeshi films. "While strolling around, I observed that people easily recognised me, which just goes to show the widespread popularity of Shakib Khan throughout the country," she added.

Courtney Coffey also shared insights into how she became involved in the film. "When I initially signed on, I didn't know much about the project. Himel and I participated in Shakib Khan's birthday celebration, and that's where Himel discussed the film with me, drawing me toward the script. At that time, I had no idea that Shakib Khan was such a big star, and I ended up having a fantastic time working with him. My American friends can't believe I'm part of this film," revealed the actress.

Speaking about Shakib Khan, Coffey likened him to "Tom Cruise of Bangladesh."

"He is as popular as Tom Cruise. Shakib was incredibly professional, focused, and the perfect co-artiste. Working with him was a lot of fun, and the overall experience was excellent," she added.

Concerning her role in "Rajkumar", Courtney shared, "My character in this movie is not very nice. She comes to Bangladesh intending to marry Shakib Khan and take him to America. The intricacies of the character and the plot will unfold as a surprise for the audience."

Currently, the movie is in the filming phase in Pabna, with the remaining portion scheduled to be shot in America during January of the new year. Courtney Coffey will resume filming for the American portion at that time.