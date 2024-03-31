Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Mar 31, 2024 04:52 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 04:58 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Shakib Khan and Prince Mahmud come together for ‘Borbaad’

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Mar 31, 2024 04:52 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 04:58 PM
Shakib Khan and Prince Mahmud come together for ‘Borbaad’
Photo: Collected

Shakib Khan's upcoming film "Rajkumar", helmed by director Himel Ashraf, will soon unveil its second track, titled "Borbaad". Renowned music director Prince Mahmud has composed and arranged the lyrics for this song, while newcomer Alif has voiced the romantic track. 

Last year, Prince Mahmud composed the popular song "Eshwar" for Shakib Khan's film "Priyotoma" which was much loved by the audiences in Eid.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Prince Mahmud revealed to The Daily Star that "Borbaad" is a romantic song that will deeply touch the hearts of its audience. He confidently expressed that the enchanting fusion of music and lyrics is bound to resonate with lovers, leaving a lasting impression and sweeping them away with its emotional depth.

Discussing the song, Prince Mahmud highlighted its nostalgic essence, noting that both the lyrics and melody evoke the spirit of the '90s. He praised Shakib Khan's exceptional performance, emphasising how well it complements the song's lyrics. 

Read more

Mosharraf Karim to hit silver screen soon with ‘Chokkor 302’

Possessing three decades of experience in the music industry and a wealth of love from fans, Mahmud expressed optimism that audiences will also embrace his latest creation, "Borbaad", with equal fervour.

Related topic:
Shakib KhanRajkumarHimel AshrafBorbaad
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Rajkumar’ trailer to unveil at Burj Khalifa on Shakib Khan’s birthday

‘Rajkumar’ trailer to unveil at Burj Khalifa on Shakib Khan’s birthday

1w ago
‘Rajkumar’ drops title track on Shakib Khan’s birthday

'Rajkumar' title track drops on Shakib Khan's birthday

2d ago
Mahiya Mahi to portray Shakib Khan's mother!

Mahiya Mahi portraying Shakib Khan’s mother!

1w ago

Shakib Khan’s birthday celebration: Makers fail to release ‘Rajkumar’ trailer at Burj Khalifa

2d ago
'Priyotoma' to release in US and Canada

'Priyotoma' to release in US and Canada

পেট্রল
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

ডিজেলের দাম লিটারে ২.২৫ টাকা কমে ১০৬, পেট্রোল-অকটেন অপরিবর্তিত

নতুন দাম আগামীকাল সোমবার থেকে কার্যকর হবে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঈদের ছুটি ১ দিন বাড়ানোর সুপারিশ মন্ত্রিসভা কমিটির

৩৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification