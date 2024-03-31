Shakib Khan and Prince Mahmud come together for ‘Borbaad’

Shakib Khan's upcoming film "Rajkumar", helmed by director Himel Ashraf, will soon unveil its second track, titled "Borbaad". Renowned music director Prince Mahmud has composed and arranged the lyrics for this song, while newcomer Alif has voiced the romantic track.

Last year, Prince Mahmud composed the popular song "Eshwar" for Shakib Khan's film "Priyotoma" which was much loved by the audiences in Eid.

Prince Mahmud revealed to The Daily Star that "Borbaad" is a romantic song that will deeply touch the hearts of its audience. He confidently expressed that the enchanting fusion of music and lyrics is bound to resonate with lovers, leaving a lasting impression and sweeping them away with its emotional depth.

Discussing the song, Prince Mahmud highlighted its nostalgic essence, noting that both the lyrics and melody evoke the spirit of the '90s. He praised Shakib Khan's exceptional performance, emphasising how well it complements the song's lyrics.

Possessing three decades of experience in the music industry and a wealth of love from fans, Mahmud expressed optimism that audiences will also embrace his latest creation, "Borbaad", with equal fervour.