Shakib Khan steps into the corporate world

As an actor and producer, Dhallywood's 'king' Shakib Khan has already achieved success. Now, he has introduced a new identity. He has embarked on a new journey in the corporate world. Starting from today, he will serve as the director of an international organisation named Remark HB. The products of this company will be available in various countries around the world, including America, Canada, Australia, the Middle East, Singapore, and Europe.

A press conference was held this Saturday afternoon at a five-star hotel in the capital to announce Shakib Khan's new venture as the director of an international business organisation.

Shakib Khan told The Daily Star, "Today is truly a joyful day for me, because the dreams I had seen a few years ago will now mark a new destination in my life. You have showered me with love, conferring upon me the title of a superstar. The immense love I received from you, especially when I returned from the USA, is incomparable. I will never forget that. Today marks a new beginning for me as I step into the role of the director of an international organisation named Remark HB. This is my new journey."

He further stated, "When I used to see 'Made in Bangladesh' labeled clothing in various malls in the United States, I felt very proud. Along with that pride, I envisioned that if all products, such as cosmetics, toiletries, electronics, and others, were manufactured in my country, how extraordinary it would be. I had discussions with my friends about a dream in the cosmetics, toiletries, and skincare industry, which would not only be world-class but also easily accessible and of the highest quality in the hands of people of all classes. To prevent people from spending money on counterfeit products day after day, contributing to economic hardship, I thought of bringing authentic cosmetic products to the market in my country. I hope that, just as you have shown love for me in cinema, you will shower me with the same affection here," Shakib Khan added.

Shakib Khan at the press conference held today at a five star hotel.

Shakib Khan has traveled to Hyderabad, India, for the shooting of the film "Rajkumar". After completing the shooting there, he will fly to the United States in a few days. He is expected to return after wrapping up the entire shooting of "Rajkumar", and join the shooting of the film "Toofan", directed by Raihan Rafi. Additionally, he completed working on Anonno Mamun's "Dorod", featuring Sonal Chauhan.