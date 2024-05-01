Mithila wins prestigious award for ‘O Abhagi’

Rafiath Rashid Mithila won the Best Actress award for her performance in the film "O Abhagi'" at the 14th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2024 in Delhi yesterday.

The elated actress officially announced the news on her official Facebook page, stating, "I am elated to share with you all this wonderful news. I want to thank my director, Anirban Chakraborty, our producer Dr Prabir Bhaumik, and our entire team. I really couldn't have won this without their love and support."

The Anirban Chakraborty directorial film is an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic short story "Abhagir Swargo".

The film's central concept revolves around a woman's struggle to save her chastity amidst societal pressures, portraying how terrifying the oppression of the so-called upper class in society can be.

The film also features Subrata Datta, Debyani Chattopadhyay, Ishan Mazumdar, Sayan Ghosh, Jiniya Pandey, Krishna Bandopadhyay, and Sourav Haldar amongst others.

The Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival is a non-profit, non-commercial event and India's sole independent film festival. Established in 2011 in Delhi NCR, its mission is to celebrate the cinema and the work of aspiring, young, independent, and professional filmmakers.