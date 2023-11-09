TV & Film
Song from 'Dorod' promises sizzling chemistry between Shakib and Sonal

Shakib Khan is currently busy shooting for his first pan-Indian film "Dorod" in Varanasi, India as the star will be seen romancing the gorgeous Bollywood actress Sonal. Today fans have been treated to a glimpse of the undeniable chemistry of the duo.

 Shakib and Sonal have been confirmed to be shooting for a romantic track through pictures which featured the actor sporting a black shirt while Sonal looked lovely in floral print saree. Director Anonno Mamun further confirmed that there is a special surprise for the fans in the song.

 Whilst talking about the movie, Shakib Khan revealed that "Dorod" has a strong plotline which revolves around the love story of a psychotic man.

 Sonal Chauhan added, "I have done tons of romantic films. However, this is my first time venturing into thriller. The combination of thriller and romance attracted me to the plot."

 The film "Dorod" is being jointly produced by SK Movies, One World Movies, Bangladesh's Action Cut Entertainment, and Kibria Films. The psychological thriller is likely to be released across theaters in February.

Shakib Khan-Sonal face the media
It will be released in six languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, in addition to Bengali. The makers are hoping to release the movie across 32 countries in February, 2024.

