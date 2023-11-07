What exactly is obscene?: Idhika responds to Dipjol’s remark

West Bengal actress Idhika Paul debuted on the Bangladeshi silver screen by starring opposite Shakib Khan after which she gained attention across both Bengals.

Recently, the country's popular actor Monowar Hossain Dipjol made a controversial comment about the actress' outfit and called it "obscene". Nonetheless, the actress ultimately became aware of the remark.

Idhika, who is currently visiting Dhaka, was asked whether she had heard the remark or not to which she replied, "He is the lord of cinema. What can I possibly say to him? He's a prominent figure in the film industry, and there's not much that hasn't been said about him. However, there is one thing I'd like to ask and that is, what exactly is 'obscene'?

"Up until now, the projects I've been involved in didn't contain any profanity, as far as I was aware. It's worth noting that he is more senior than I am, and I didn't anticipate a comment like that from him. It's important to remember that obscenity doesn't just concern clothing, it can also extend to one's mindset. Making comments about a woman's attire on a social media platform is lacking in refinement," added Idhika Paul.

Idhika Paul aka Shakib Khan's "Priyotoma" has reportedly arrived in Bangladesh to inaugurate a beauty treatment showroom in Dhaka.