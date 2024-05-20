Nipun's writ: 6-month injunction issued against Dipjol

The High Court today issued an injunction restraining Manwar Hossain Dipjol from performing as general secretary of the Bangladesh Film Artists Association (BFAA) for the next six months.

In response to a writ petition, the court ordered the registration authority, social welfare ministry to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of irregularities and vote rigging in the election of the association, held on April 19.

At the same time, the court issued a rule asking the authorities concerned including secretaries at the ministries of social welfare and information to explain why the result of the BFAA election should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque issued the order and rule following a writ petition filed by actor Nasreen Akhter Nipun, challenging the election results.

Write petition lawyer Palash Chandra Roy told The Daily Star that the HC issued the injunction order on Manwar Hossain Dipjol as there are specific allegations against him of distributing money among the voters and forcing polling agents of Nipun from polling stations during the election.

On May 15, Nipun filed a writ petition with the HC seeking cancellation of the 2024-26 election of the BFAA on charges of irregularities and vote rigging.

Nipun, the defeated candidate for the post of general secretary, also sought a ban on the function of the elected panel led by Misha Shawdagar and Manwar Hossain Dipjol.

The HC held a hearing of the petition today.

On April 20, Chief Election Commissioner Khorshed Alam Khosru announced the election results.