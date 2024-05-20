If Nipun were educated, she wouldn't call a fellow artiste illiterate: Misha Sawdagar

The Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association (BFAA) election concluded a month ago, and the new committee has already been sworn in. Actress Nipun Akter lost the race for the position of general secretary, and even then she congratulated the newly elected Misha-Dipjol panel with garlands after their victory. However, things took a turn when she filed a petition in court, two days ago, sparking numerous discussions within the film community and triggering a series of negative exchanges.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Star, the current president of the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association, Misha Sawdagar, shared his thoughts on the situation. He emphasised the importance of tolerance among artistes, stating, "Every artiste needs to be tolerant and compassionate. We are all part of the same family. Nipun is my colleague, and she needs to be more restrained in expressing her views so that it doesn't hurt anybody."

When asked about Nipun's various remarks, Misha responded, "No one can elevate themselves by belittling others. Respect is essential. There's no harm in respecting your seniors and colleagues. It's crucial to carry respect, love, compassion and humility in your heart. You cannot earn respect by insulting others."

Referring to his defeat in the previous election to actor Ilias Kanchan, Misha Sawdagar compared his reaction to that of Nipun's and said, "Look, when I lost to Kanchan bhai in the previous election, I accepted it. I welcomed him with garlands and a full heart."

Concerning his relationship with Nipun, Misha said, "Personally, I have never even had a cup of tea with Nipun. Our relationship has been strictly professional."

Responding to a question about the recent turn of events, Misha Sawdagar said, "After our victory, Nipun herself garlanded us. All the media outlets covered it. She even congratulated us verbally. I don't understand why she is acting this way now."

Speaking candidly, he added, "I consider Chhatku Ahmed as a father figure in the film industry as he introduced me into the fraternity, which furthered my career. He has done so much for me. Similarly, Monowar Hossain Dipjol introduced Nipun to the film industry, and she quoted it numerous times, herself."

"After the election, as she congratulated us, Dipjol said, 'Nipun is like my daughter' and Nipun even said she regards him as a father figure in front of the media, Yet, look at the impolite comments she's making about him."

With a regretful tone, the highly popular actor continued, "She has called us illiterate and terrorists. Is it appropriate for an artiste to say such things?"

Addressing the formation of an election commission during the election period, Misha Sawdagar said, "Nipun now claims that the election commission didn't function properly. She is also questioning the appeal board. Isn't that contradictory?"

Misha Sawdagar additionally posed these questions directed at Nipun, "After our victory, Nipun said she would work with us harmoniously. Now, what is she doing? What is she saying?"

"Look, Nipun herself formed the appeal board. Our association has certain regulations and a constitution. She has torn apart that constitution," he clarified.

"Nipun has introduced lawsuits and conflicts into the history of Bangladeshi cinema. This is very unfortunate."

When asked about Nipun calling a fellow artiste illiterate, Misha Sawdagor responded, "If Nipun had been educated, she wouldn't call another artiste illiterate. I hope she gains wisdom and realises her mistakes. She is an artiste, and so are we. None of us are known by our parents' names; we are known by our work."

"That's why I strongly reiterate, may Nipun gain some sense and wisdom," Misha Sawdagar concluded.