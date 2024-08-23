TV & Film
New Bengali film hits theatres today after hiatus

Omanush Holo Manush
Photos: Collected

After a long pause of one and a half months, a new film is finally hitting theatres across the country today. 

On July 12, Shabnam Ferdousi's "Ajob Karkhana" was the last movie to be released in cinemas. Since then, no new films have been released due to the unrest surrounding the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, the fall of the Awami League government, and the formation of an interim government. 

The film industry came to a standstill. The period after the previous government's collapse also saw attacks on multiple cineplexes and halls across the country, with many theatres still remaining closed. 

Amid this turbulence, Monowar Hossain Dipjol's "Omanush Holo Manush" is the first film to be released after the shift in power. The film is set to screen in 21 theatres, nationwide.

Directed by Montazur Rahman Akbar, "Omanush Holo Manush" was initially scheduled for release on August 9, but the unstable situation in the country led to a last-minute postponement. 

Monowar Hossain Dipjol, who produced the film and plays the lead role, explained, "I always think about the film industry. Due to the current situation, many cinemas have been closed for a while. If this continues, many theatre owners will face financial ruin. My film is ready for release, so I've decided to go ahead with it, considering the plight of the theatre owners."

Alongside Dipjol, the cast includes Joy Chowdhury, Mou Khan, Mahmudul Islam Mithu, Rasheda Chowdhury, and Jackie Alamgir, among others.

However, despite overcoming the initial obstacles, the film now faces a new challenge: The worsening flood situation across the country. This raises concerns about how far the film will reach its audience. 

Joy Chowdhury, the film's lead actor, expressed his mixed feelings, saying, "It's certainly a joyous occasion that a new film is being released after such a turbulent time. We always want new movies to regularly screen in cinemas. That's why the release date was set. But seeing the suffering caused by the floods has been disheartening."

"Many people are struggling to find shelter. In light of this, the excitement of the release has diminished. I pray that the flood-affected people overcome this difficult time and urge everyone to stand by them."

 

Celebrities rally to support flood victims across the nation
push notification