Ilias Kanchan returns to television

Ilias Kanchan, the president of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association (BFAA), has had a long and prosperous career in cinema. He recently assumed the role of president of cinema artistes and excitingly, he will be appearing in an upcoming TV drama.

The drama "Rupantor", featuring Kanchan, is set to air on Bangladesh Television (BTV) at 9:00pm today (February 3). It was written by Sujat Shimul, directed by Shuvro Ahmed, and produced by Mahfuzur Rahman. The cast includes Mamunur Rashid, Ahsan Habib Nasim, Sushama Sarker, Sajjad Saju, Nilima Nupur, Shama Farzana, and many others. 

While Ilias Kanchan has previously acted in TV dramas, he himself cannot recall the last time he participated in one. Consequently, audiences will have the opportunity to see this actor and leader in a TV drama after a considerable hiatus.

The plot of the drama revolves around Kamran Ahmed, who is depicted as a retired government official with two sons and one daughter. He lives with his eldest son's family. Kamran is deeply disappointed with everyone in the family because there is a lack of discipline among them.

Kanchan portrays the character of the retired officer in the drama.

Regarding the drama, producer Mahfuzur Rahman remarked, "I have attempted to depict the scenario of a modern family in Dhaka city in the absence of paternal authority."

