When the reel pair became a real-life couple

Prantar Dastider and Nidra Dey Neha had met during the making of the web-film "Antonagar", directed by Goutam Koiri. Both of them made their debut in the industry through the Chorki's produced project. The duo even ended up tying the knot in July, last year.

Recently, they had their wedding reception, attended by their family, friends, and colleagues from showbiz.

Sharing their picture, the director Goutam Koiri wrote a post on social media that reads, "I was the creator of the first picture (the poster of 'Antonagar'), and they are the creators of the second picture (wedding picture)."

"Both pictures beautifully blend, turning the wheel of reel life into a halt at the station of real life. Many blessings. May the most merciful shower their compassion upon them," he conveyed.

"Antonagar" was released in Chorki on June 8, last year.