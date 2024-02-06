The artist within Anisul Hoque

Anisul Hoque, a beloved contemporary literary figure, has gained acclaim for his contributions to poetry, short stories, novels, satire, and various literary genres. Recognised with the prestigious Bangla Academy Award and numerous other accolades, his work, particularly the book "Ma", has achieved unprecedented print numbers in the country.

Recently, he unveiled a solo art exhibition, showcasing his own paintings, and establishing a fresh identity as an artist. Concurrently serving as the Managing Editor of the Daily Prothom Alo, the author has also released his latest book, "Kokhono Amar Ma Ke," at this year's book fair.

Could you share the story behind your emergence as an artist?

Growing up in Bangladesh, it's unusual for a child not to play football or paint. In my childhood, like many others, I engaged in painting and storytelling. I used to participate in seasonal competitions arranged by the Shishu Academy and my wall magazine secured the top spot in Dhaka three consecutive times, gaining national recognition from a young age. At that time, Hashem Khan and the poet Asad Chowdhury served on the judging panel.

How did you resume your journey as an artist?

After a considerable hiatus, I observed Shishir Bhattacharya engrossed in drawing. Known for designing covers and cartoons for our newspaper, his artwork transcended the ordinary, radiating otherworldly beauty. Inspired by his talent, I decided to start drawing again, quietly, without seeking external validation.

In 2017, when our colleague Tawhida Shiropa's birthday approached, I was looking for the perfect gift and then settled on creating a drawing for her. Presenting her with a portrait brought immense joy to her. This positive experience prompted me to create a drawing for Rabeya Khatun, Faridur Reza Sagar's mother, on her birthday. I presented her with a drawing accompanied by a heartfelt letter. This encouraged me to once again pick up the brush, venture to New Market for art supplies, and dive back into the world of drawing.

Balancing poetry, novels, and painting — how is the time management?

I'm a bit eccentric. When inspired to write poetry or novels, I immerse myself entirely. During my drawing phase, I become engrossed, often recording on my mobile during morning writing sessions. I never took art classes, so I sketch with paint brushes and complete drawings in one go, similar to my writing process.

How did the idea of a solo exhibition come about?

After a three-year hiatus from drawing, Gautam Chakraborty from Gallery Kaya saw my Facebook posts and proposed an exhibition. He named the pieces and arranged the exhibition before my departure to America. The response was enthusiastic, with artworks sold and appreciation from legendary personalities like Rafiqun Nabi and Abdullah Abu Sayeed sir.

How did you feel when the exhibition opened?

As I was used to being perceived as a writer and poet, the exhibition marked a shift for me. People, including Faridur Reza Sagar whom I consider a big brother, showed respect. Abdullah Abu Sayeed sir was surprised by my artistic ability, and Rafiqun Nabi sir called me and praised my work. The experience was humbling and well-received by art enthusiasts.