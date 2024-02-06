Bangladeshi-origin comedian appears on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

In a significant moment, comedian Usama Siddiquee of Bangladeshi descent displayed his comedic talent on the renowned "Late Show with Stephen Colbert", which aired on CBS Monday night. The broadcast, viewed by audiences worldwide, aired at 10:35am on Tuesday (Bangladesh time).

Siddiquee, currently residing in New York, rose to prominence as a quarter-finalist on Season 15 of "America's Got Talent (AGT)". His comedic style is characterised by its vibrant and insightful exploration of personal life encounters, particularly regarding family, friendships, sexuality, and religion.

The comedian has made appearances on Netflix's "Inventing Anna", HBO's "And Just Like That…", Comedy Central's "Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens", and FX's "Better Things".

Born to Bangladeshi parents in Canada, Siddiquee maintains strong connections to Bangladesh through frequent visits to the country. Although initially met with opposition from his parents, who aspired for him to pursue a career in medicine, Siddiquee has forged a thriving path in stand-up comedy.

Siddiquee amassed attention as one of the New Faces at the prestigious Just For Laughs festival in 2018, followed by earning a spot at the renowned Comedy Cellar in New York.

His debut on television stand-up occurred on BET's "50 Central", and he has made appearances on various platforms such as Showtime's "Desus & Mero", MTV's News, and Bravo's "Cash Cab".

Siddiquee's accolades include being a finalist in the 2017 NY's Funniest Competition at Caroline's, a finalist in the 2017 NBC Standup Competition, and winning first place at the 2016 Laughing Devil Cup Comedy Festival in New York.

Additionally, he secured the top spot at the 2015 Yonkers Comedy Festival and the 2015 Make Me Laugh Albany Comedy Festival.

His performances have been featured across multiple media outlets, including NBC, Buzzfeed, Refinery29, The Scene, Mic.com, FusionTV, and Huffington Post.

During his Quarterfinals appearance in Episode 1513 of "America's Got Talent", Siddiquee delivered a stand-up routine filled with humorous anecdotes about a friend's vacation in Miami. Despite his elimination in Episode 1514, his unique comedic style left a lasting impression on viewers.

Siddiquee's appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" not only signifies his growing prominence in the comedy sphere but also underscores the global recognition of talent originating from Bangladesh.