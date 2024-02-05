Controversies surround ‘Squid Game 2’ ahead of Netflix premiere

As fans eagerly await the return of the global K-drama phenomenon, "Squid Game" season two, controversies have cast uncertain shadows over its Netflix premiere scheduled for later this year. The original series, released on the streaming platform in 2021, garnered immense popularity and introduced fan-favourite actors who were previously underrated.

"Squid Game 2", set to release in 2024 on Netflix, has been teasing its return through video and photo previews, featuring Lee Jung Jae, Gong Yoo, Lee Byung Hyun, and others in what is expected to be another explosive season.

However, the excitement has been overshadowed by multiple emerging controversies.

South Korean media outlet Xports News brought attention to the controversial casting of rapper Choi Seung Hyun, also known as TOP, in "Squid Game 2". TOP had previously faced legal issues related to marijuana use and workplace bullying allegations. Despite announcing a potential retirement from the entertainment industry after a suspended prison sentence in 2017, the news of his return sparked heated debates.

The controversy also extended to Lee Jung Jae, the leading actor, as questions arose regarding his connections to TOP and the alleged role of casting influences. Representatives of Jung Jae clarified that casting decisions were beyond the actor's influence, with the director and production company handling them. Netflix confirmed that casting decisions are driven by creators and creative intent.

While the TOP controversy persisted, a new issue emerged regarding allegations against the "Squid Game 2" filming staff. An online post in July recounted an incident of mistreatment by a staff member at Incheon Airport in South Korea, stating, "Saw a 'Squid Game 2' staff yesterday who thought shooting was a privilege." The "Squid Game 2" team issued an apology, addressing the inconvenience caused by the staff member's behaviour.

Netflix series, including "Squid Game", are not strangers to such controversies. In 2023, the action K-drama "Bloodhounds" faced issues when actress Kim Sae Ron was taken to court for driving under the influence of alcohol during the final stages of filming. This led to editing changes in the series to minimise her appearance.

The question now lingers on whether "Squid Game" season two will undergo similar alterations. Only time will reveal the impact of these controversies on the highly anticipated sequel.