‘Squid Game’ Season 2 release date revealed employing Olympics-themed teaser

The thriller-drama, which became the biggest viral hit of 2020, is making a comeback. Netflix has recently announced that the second season of "Squid Game" will debut on December 26, 2024, with the concluding third season set to be released in 2025.

The announcement was shared with fans worldwide through a sincere letter from Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series' executive producer, writer, and director. Accompanying the news was a teaser featuring a track race, not for a medal, but for survival. As bodies fall, the Frontman gets the audience ready for the real game to commence.

The upcoming season's synopsis reads, "Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organisation proves to be deadlier than he imagined. To end the game, he needs to re-enter it."

Hwang Dong-hyuk, who made history at the 74th Primetime Emmys as the first Asian to win Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, returns as the director, writer, and producer of the series.

The cast from Season 1, including Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo, will reprise their roles. They will be joined by a stellar lineup of new cast members, featuring Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an, creating a diverse ensemble for the upcoming season.

The director's note stated, "The real game begins. It's been almost three years since Season 1 was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place. I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season. On the first day we began shooting Season 2, I remember thinking, 'Wow, I can't believe I'm back in the world of 'Squid Game'.' It almost felt surreal. I wonder how it will feel for you to be back in Squid Game after three years, as well."

"I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We'll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you're excited for what's to come. Thank you, always, and see you soon, everyone," concluded the director.