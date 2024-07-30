Jimmy Kimmel Not Returning as Oscar host

Jimmy Kimmel, a four-time Oscar host, has turned down the offer to host the 2025 Oscars. He is tied with Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon for fourth in hosting duties, behind Johnny Carson (5), Billy Crystal (9), and Bob Hope (19).

People Magazine reports that Jimmy Kimmel has declined to host the 2025 Oscars, so he won't be on stage for the 97th Academy Awards. Kimmel previously hosted in 2017 and 2018; the ceremony had no host from 2019 to 2021.



The 97th Academy Awards will be broadcast live at 7pm ET on ABC on Sunday, March 2, from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.