Received more than I ever expected: Mahfuz Ahmed

Today marks the 56th birthday of Mahfuz Ahmed, a celebrated actor whose work in the 1990s left a lasting impression on the entertainment industry of Bangladesh. Rising to stardom with the critically acclaimed drama serial "Kothao Keu Nei", penned by the legendary author Humayun Ahmed, Mahfuz's portrayal in the show became a defining moment in his career.

Yet, Mahfuz's journey to fame had started a few years earlier with his performance in the 1989 drama serial "Kon Kanoner Phool", written by Imdadul Haq Milon. This role was the beginning of his career transformation, helping him build a reputation as a rising talent in the television world. During this era, he frequently appeared alongside leading actresses like Bipasha Hayat, Shomi Kaiser, and Afsana Mimi, capturing audiences with his compelling performances.

While thriving in television, Mahfuz made his foray into cinema with "Srabon Megher Din", directed by Humayun Ahmed. His role as Suruj in the film won the hearts of cinema-goers and proved his versatility as an actor. He followed this success with "Dui Duari", where he portrayed Shafik Ahmed. Both films remain some of his most beloved works.

In 2004, the actor took on another memorable role in Toukir Ahmed's "Joyjatra", a film that has since become a staple on television during Bangladesh's Victory Day celebrations.

Beyond these, his filmography boasts a range of notable films, including "Megher Por Megh", "Char Sotiner Ghor", "Bangla", "Laal Shobuj", "Zero Degree", and "Shabnam".

His contributions to cinema earned him the National Film Award twice, for his performances in "Laal Shobuj" and "Zero Degree".

After taking a break from the big screen, Mahfuz made a remarkable return with "Prohelika" under the direction of Chayanika Chowdhury, while also exploring roles in web films.

Mahfuz's career extends beyond acting—he also established himself as a successful director. His serial "Choita Pagol" became widely popular, as did "Tomar Doway Bhalo Achhi Maa", which he directed. Additionally, he co-directed the serial "Amader Nurul Huda" alongside Aranya Anwar. His directorial portfolio also includes well-received telefilms such as "Buno Chaltar Gaye", "Mago Tomar Jonno", "Bonolota Sen", and "Goni Saheber Shesh Kichhu Din". Through these works, Mahfuz further proved his creative prowess behind the camera.

Reflecting on his life and career, Mahfuz says, "I believe my life has been meaningful. I don't think I've done anything that would cause regret. Everywhere I go, people treat me with kindness and affection, and I am embraced with love. There is nothing more precious than that. At times, it feels like I've been given far more than I could ever have expected—so much, beyond measure."

When asked if he harbours any regrets, he responds with contentment: "No, I have no regrets about life. I am happy, I am grateful to the Creator." He adds, "Wherever I go, people look at me with love, and that feeling is indescribable."